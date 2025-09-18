NO. 25-4-06361-2 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF KING COUNTY, WASHINGTON
ESTATE OF EDDIE DEVINE JR., Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
September 18, 2025
/s/ Teresa Dillingham
Personal Representative
/s/Clinton H. Wilcox,
WSBA #32440
Attorney for Personal Representative
WILCOX LAW OFFICE, PLLC
220 1st St. NE
Auburn, WA 98002
253-732-7463
IDX-1019876
September 18, 25, 2, 2025