NO.25-4-02731-4 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR KING COUNTY
Estate of
JANET DARLENE BROWN,
Deceased.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE
The above Court has appointed the personal representative named below as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication of this Notice: May 6, 2025
Personal Representative: Amaleta L. Boyle
Attorney for Personal Representatives: David M. King, WSBA #43031
Address for Mailing or Service: Sound Advocates Law Group PLLC
14900 Interurban Avenue S, Suite 165
Seattle, WA 98168
Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court, Kent, WA
Cause No. 25-4-02731-4 KNT
IDX-1013147
May 6, 13, 20, 2025