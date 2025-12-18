NO. 25-4-02700-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

DONALD L. ANDERSON,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Puyallup, Washington, this 15th day of December, 2025.

/s/ Devon Caballero

Personal Representative NELSON ALLEN WALK & SCOTT,

PLLC

/s/ Daniel K. Walk WSBA No. 52017

Attorneys for Devon Caballero

Personal Representative for the

Estate od Donald L. Anderson

Address for Mailing or Service:

Daniel K. Walk

Nelson Allen Walk & Scott, PLLC

102 North Meridian P.O. Box 217

Puyallup, WA 98371

DATE OF FILING: December 15, 2025

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

December 18, 2025

IDX-1024158

December 18, 26, 2025, January 2, 2026