No. 25-4-02350-5 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
(NTCRD)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY
In the Re The Estate of:
Roque Duenas Leon-Guerrero
Deceased.
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative serves or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1)(c); or four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCE 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
May 7, 2025
/s/ Allison Leon-Guerrero
Personal Representative
/s/ Harkiran K. Sekhon, WSBA #: 52962
Attorneys for Personal Representative Address for Mailing of Service:
Sekhon Law, PLLC
707 South Grady Way, Suite 600,
Renton, Washington 98057
(425) 207-4866
Court of probate proceedings
and cause number:
King County Superior Court
25-4-02350-5 KNT
IDX-1013000
May 7, 14, 21, 2025