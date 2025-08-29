No. 25-4-01782-32
PROBATE NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF SPOKANE
In the Matter of the Estate of
CONNIE GALE,
Deceased.
The Administrator named below has been appointed as the Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to Administrator at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
Date of First Publication: August 29, 2029
Administrator: Michael Hovde
Attorney for the Administrator: Steven Wee, Esq.
Address for Mailing or Service: 708 N. Argonne Road, Suite 1B
Spokane Valley, WA 99212 Steven Wee, WSBA # 30620
Attorney for the Administrator
IDX-1018961
August 29, September 5, 12, 2025