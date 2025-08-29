No. 25-4-01546-0

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

JOE LIVELY BROOKS,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative, or the Personal Representative’s attorney, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced.

The claim must be presented within the later of:

1. thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or, 2. four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

August 29, 2025

Personal Representative: Jodi Lynn Brooks

Address for mailing or service:

c/o Cook & Bartlett, PLLC

1900 W. Nickerson St., Ste. 215

Seattle, WA 98119

Attorney of Record for the Estate: Robert M. Bartlett

Address for mailing or service: Cook & Bartlett, PLLC

1900 W. Nickerson St., Ste. 215

Seattle, WA 98119

Telephone: (206) 282-2710

Court of Probate Proceedings & Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court

25-4-01546-0

DATED this 26th day of

August, 2025.

COOK & BARTLETT, PLLC

s/ Robert M. Bartlett Robert M. Bartlett, WSBA #19818 Attorney for Personal Representative

August 29, September 5, 12, 2025