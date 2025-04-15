NO.25-4-00882-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In Re the Estate of JANICE DIANE PAYNE, Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent: JANICE DIANE PAYNE

Date of Birth:

APRIL 23, 1954

Date of first publication: APRIL 15, 2025

Personal Representative: JACQUELINE R. ALEXANDER

Attorney for Administrator:

WILLIAM F. WRIGHT

Address for Service:

THE KRAFT LAW GROUP, PS

8910 MAIN ST E, STE. A

BONNEY LAKE, WA 98391

253-863-3366

IDX-1012022

April 15, 22, 29, 2025