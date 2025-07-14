No. 25-4-00848-0
NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL
PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of
ANDREA L. DUNCAN
Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated July 11, 2025, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:
Lot 7, 8 and 9 and the North half of Lot 10, and the North 8 ½ ft of the East 66 ft of the South half of Lot 10 in Block 7 of Unity Addition to Tacoma, as per map thereof recorded in Book 5 of Plats at page 37, records of Pierce County Auditor.
Tax Parcel No. 9170000713
An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $335,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than July 25, 2025, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Residential Purchase and Sale Agreement dated June 20, 2025. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.
DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 11 day of July, 2025.
/s/ Thomas R. McKee,
Personal Representative
Tuell & Young, P.S.
Attorneys for Estate
1457 S. Union Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
253-759-0070
IDX-1016639
July 14, 2025