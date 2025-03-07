NO. 25-4-00656-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of:

GARRY A. RIED,

Deceased

The individual named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date:March 6, 2025

/s/ Pamela Ried-Munro

PAMELA RIED-MUNRO

Personal Representative

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors with Clerk of the Court: March 6, 2025.

Date of First Publication: March 7, 2025.

Personal Representative: Pamela Ried-Munro

Attorney for Personal Representative: Erik Halverson, WSBA # 48511

Andrew Ried-Munro, ID #9898197

Halverson Law, PLLC 19655 First Ave. South, Suite 106

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Telephone: (206) 489-2712

Fax: (206) 826-1788

E-Mail: Erik@HalversonLaw.com

Office@HalversonLaw.com

Address for Mailing or Service: Estate of Garry A. Ried

c/o Halverson Law PLLC

19655 First Ave. South, Suite 106

Normandy Park, WA 98148

Court of Probate Proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court 930 Tacoma Ave S #334

Tacoma, WA 98402 Probate Cause No.:25-4-00656-1

IDX-1010199

March 7, 14, 21, 2025