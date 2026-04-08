No. 26-4-00243-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

(NTCRD)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON STATE IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In The Estate of:

CECIL ANDERSON,

Deceased.

Cecil Anderson, Jr. has been appointed as Executor of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor or the Executor’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: April 8, 2026

Personal Representative

Print Name: Cecil Anderson, Jr. Attorneys for Personal Representative

Print Name and Bar #: Heather Ledgerwood #56238

Address for Mailing or Service:

Heather Ledgerwood

Wade Law Offices

4210 198th St SW, Suite 207

Lynnwood, WA 98036

800-835-2634

Court of probate proceedings and cause number:

Pierce County Superior Court

Case No. 26-4-00243-9

IDX-1029144

April 8, 15, 22, 2026