NO. 25-4-00528-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

KENNETH GEORGE YOUNG, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four months after the date of first publication of the notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 6, 2025

Administrator:

T. Anne Sukova

Attorney for the Administrator:

Phillip A. Curiale

Address for Mailing or Service:

Curiale Hostnik PLLC

315 – 39th Ave SW Suite 9,

Puyallup WA, 98373

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Cause Number: Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 25-4-00528-6

DATED this 5 day of March, 2025

CURIALE HOSTNIK PLLC

By: /s/ Phillip A. Curiale, WSBA #52226

Attorneys for T. Anne Sukova, Administrator of the Estate of Kenneth George Young

IDX-1010146

March 6, 13, 20, 2025