NO. 25-2-12733-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Karen Carr, Administrator of the Estate of Shelton Murphy Carr, Sr., deceased, Plaintiff,

vs.

Beatrice Lorraine Dolman, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; James M. Card, a deceased person and his unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; Virginia Z. Card, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees, and also other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, defendants. Defendants.

TO: Beatrice Lorraine Dolman, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; James M. Card, a deceased person and his unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees; Virginia Z. Card, a deceased person and her unknown heirs, spouse, legatees, or devisees, and also other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein, Defendants. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to it, within sixty (60) days after the 3rd day of November, 2025, and defend the quiet title action in Pierce County, Washington and answer the Complaint of Karen Carr, Administrator of the Estate of Shelton Murphy Carr, Sr., deceased, Plaintiff. You are asked to serve a copy of your Answer or responsive pleading upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office stated below. In case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint which has been filed with the Clerk of the Court.

The purpose of this lawsuit is to quiet title to the real property described in the Complaint and legally described as:

COMMENCING AT A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 16 NORTH, RANGE 4 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN 1300.0 FEET EAST OF THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION;

THENCE NORTH 30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE NORTH 50.0 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 70°00’00” EAST 70.0 FEET;

THENCE NORTH 38°30’00” EAST 44.5 FEET TO THE SOUTHWESTERLY LINE OF THE NATIONAL PARK HIGHWAY;

THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG THE SAID NATIONAL PARK HIGHWAY LINE105.0 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE TANWAX EXTENSION COUNTY ROAD;

THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE ON A CURVE WITH A RADIUS OF 65.5 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 93.17 FEET TO A POINT 1418.6 FEET EAST AND 30.0 FEET NORTH OF THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7;

THENCE WEST ALONG THE SAID NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE TANWAX EXTENSION COUNTY ROAD 118.6 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Common Address: 6605 416th St. E., Eatonville, WA 98328

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account Number # 041607-4014

DATED this 30th day of October, 2025. /s/ Shannon R. Jones

Shannon R. Jones, WSBA #28300

of Campbell Barnett PLLC

Attorneys for Plaintiff

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

IDX-1022140

November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 8, 2025