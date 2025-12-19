No. 25-2-09311-1

Summons Served by Publication

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

MATTHEW MALICH

Plaintiff

v.

BRITTNEY WITHERSPOON

Defendant

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

BRITTNEY WITHERSPOON, Defendant

You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after December 19, 2025, and defend the above entitled court, and answer the Amended Complaint of the plaintiff MATTHEW MALICH, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneyfor the plaintiff MATTHEW MALICH, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you in according to the demand of the Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action seeks replevin of a dog maned Canyon, fees, and damages.

Adam P. Karp of

Animal Law Offices, PLLC

Plaintiffs Attorney

114 Magnolia St., Ste, 400-104

Bellingham, WA 98225

IDX-1024201

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026