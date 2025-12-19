No. 25-2-09311-1
Summons Served by Publication
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
MATTHEW MALICH
Plaintiff
v.
BRITTNEY WITHERSPOON
Defendant
THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:
BRITTNEY WITHERSPOON, Defendant
You are hereby summoned to appear within 60 days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after December 19, 2025, and defend the above entitled court, and answer the Amended Complaint of the plaintiff MATTHEW MALICH, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneyfor the plaintiff MATTHEW MALICH, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you in according to the demand of the Amended Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action seeks replevin of a dog maned Canyon, fees, and damages.
Adam P. Karp of
Animal Law Offices, PLLC
Plaintiffs Attorney
114 Magnolia St., Ste, 400-104
Bellingham, WA 98225
IDX-1024201
December 19, 26, 2025, January 2, 9, 16, 23, 2026