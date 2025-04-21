NO: 24-7-02796-1 SEA

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF:

NOAH TYLER HUMANN

DOB: 3/30/2022

TO: *Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On December 24, 2024, a petition for Termination was filed in the above titled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above-named child, whose parents are Mother, Nicole Rene Romanoff; Alleged Father, Joshua David Humann; *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 206-477-2310, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on May 22, 2025, at 8:30 a.m., at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center, 1211 E. Alder St., Rm 4-B, Seattle, WA 98122, before a Judge of the above titled Court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the Court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Appearance at this hearing is required and may be in person or via telephone by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering the Meeting ID #853 8093 1651.

DATED this Thursday, April 17, 2025

CATHERINE CORNWALL

KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: HLS, Deputy Clerk IDX-1012289

April 21, 28, May 5, 2025