Case No. 24-4-06094-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Estate of:

JEAN MARIE ELLIS,

Deceased

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided in RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, theclaim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

September 18, 2024 DATED THIS 9/4/2024 / 10:45 AM PDT

September, 2024.

/s/Tamara J. Ellis

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative:

/s/ Prachi Agrawal Melanie A. Leary, WSBA #2105

Prachi Agrawal, WSBA #62213

RIDGWAY LAW GROUP, P.S.

PO Box 99370

Seattle, WA 98139-0370

Phone: 206-838-2501

Fax: 206-839-5702

melanie@ridgwaylawgroup.com

prachi@ridgwaylawgroup.com

IDX-1002530

September 18, 25, October 2, 2024