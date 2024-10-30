No. 24-4-05564-6 KNT

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

In re the: ESTATE OF CAROLINE MELISSA JACKSON, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as administrator of the above-named estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

County of Residence on date of death:

Pierce County, Washington

Name of Publication:

Sound Publishing

1010 S. 338th St., Suite 330

Federal Way, WA 98003

Date of First Publication:

October 30, 2024

Personal Representative:

Gregory Linette Jackson

Attorney(s) for the Personal Representative:

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202

Redmond WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court

State of Washington

Case Number:

24-4-05564-6 KNT IDX-1004465

October 30, November 6, 13, 2024