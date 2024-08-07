No. 24-4-04529-2 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.020 and 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

Estate of: PATRICIA M. BROWN

and GEORGE R. BROWN,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of the above-captioned estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by an otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act, including RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: August 7, 2024

Personal Representative: Stephen E. Brown

Attorney for Personal Representative : Brandyn D. Miller

WSBA # 28980

Address for Mailing or Service: 221 NW 48th Street

Seattle, WA 98107

206-633-4114

IDX-1000484

August 7, 14, 21, 2024