No.: 24-4-02903-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LORRAINE C. CRANDALL, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or his/her attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in Section 11 of this Act and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 7, 2025

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

/s/ /s/ Susan Rae Daniel, by Carl Colbert, Attorney

SUSAN RAE DANIEL

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: c/o Carl Colbert

3206 50th Street Court NW #105B

P.O. Box 327

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

DATED this 6th day of March, 2025

LAW OFFICES OF CARL COLBERT, LTD., PC

By /s/ Carl Colbert

Carl P. Colbert, WSBA# 28818

Attorneys for Administrator

POI1009

3/5/25, 3/12/25, 3/19/25