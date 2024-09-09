NO. 24-4-02011-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

THOMAS W. MEDAK,

Deceased.

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Dated: September 6, 2024.

/s/ Martin G. Medak MARTIN G. MEDAK

Co-Personal Representative

3420 32nd Ave. West

Seattle, WA 98199

/s/ John T. Medak

JOHN T. MEDAK

Co-Personal Representative

730 42nd Ave NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ David B. Petrich

DAVID B. PETRICH, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402-4395 IDX-1002077

September 9, 16, 23, 2024