NO. 24-4-00885-8

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

EDITH OWEN WALLACE,

Deceased.

This notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time of the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. The bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

April 10, 2024

Notice Agent:

Mary Dearth

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct.

Executed April 8, 2024, at Tacoma, Washington

/s/ Mary Dearth

Attorney for Notice Agent BURNS LAW PLLC

By: /s/ Martin Burns,

WSBA No.23412

Attorney for Mary Dearth,

Notice Agent Dated: April 8, 2024

Address for mailing or service: Burns Law PLLC

Attn: Martin Burns

3711 Center Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

IDX-994438

April 10, 17, 24, 2024