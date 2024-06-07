No.24-4-00740-0

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

ROBERT L. BRINK,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated June 4th, 2024, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

Beginning at a point 205 feet East of the Southwest corner of Block 83 of amended map of First School Land Addition to the City of Tacoma, according to Plat filed for record July 22, 1903 in the office of the County Auditor;

Thence North 100 feet;

Thence East 40 feet;

Thence south 100 feet to the South line of said Block 83;

Thence West 40 feet to the point of beginning, in Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington.

Tax Parcel No. 7470024500

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $255,000.00, with a $25,000.00 repair credit. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than June 18, 2024, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 16, 2024. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 6th day of June, 2024.

/s/Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-997496

June 7, 2024