NO. 24-4-00704-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

WILLIAM B. MORRISON, JR.

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this timeframe, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FILING:

April 9, 2024

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 10, 2024 DATED this 4th day

of April, 2024.

/s/ MARGARET R. GARRAUGHTY

Personal Representative

Presented by:

BURNS LAW, PLLC

By: /s/ MINDIE FLEMINS

WSBA No. 40010

Attorney for Personal Representative

3711 Center Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(253) 507-5586

IDX-994434

April 10, 17, 24, 2024