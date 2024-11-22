No. 24-4-00658-6
Notice of Sale of Real Property
(NTS)
(RCW 11.56.100)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Estate of:
ELIZABETH RUBY ADAMS,
Deceased.
Notice is given that the Personal Representative of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $455,000.00.
Street Address:
15202 116th St E, Puyallup, WA 98374-2507
Legal Description: Section 07 Township 19 Range 05 Quarter 23 : COM NW COR GOVT LOT 4 TH E ALG N LI SD LOT 660 FT TH S 300 FT TO POB TH E 165 FT TH S 1025 FT M/L TO S LI SD LOT 4 TH W 165 FT TH N 1025 FT M/L TO A PT 300 FT S OF N LI SD LOT & POB
Tax Parcel No.: 0519072008
This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on December 3, 2024. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.100. Written bids will be accepted by:
Name: Suzanne Thompson Wininger
Address:
1410 Main Street
Sumner, WA 98390
Dated: 11/20/2024 /s/ Suzanne Thompson Wininger,
WSBA #32870
Attorney for Personal Representative IDX-1005657
November 22, 2024