No. 24-4-00658-6

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.56.100)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Estate of:

ELIZABETH RUBY ADAMS,

Deceased.

Notice is given that the Personal Representative of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $455,000.00.

Street Address:

15202 116th St E, Puyallup, WA 98374-2507

Legal Description: Section 07 Township 19 Range 05 Quarter 23 : COM NW COR GOVT LOT 4 TH E ALG N LI SD LOT 660 FT TH S 300 FT TO POB TH E 165 FT TH S 1025 FT M/L TO S LI SD LOT 4 TH W 165 FT TH N 1025 FT M/L TO A PT 300 FT S OF N LI SD LOT & POB

Tax Parcel No.: 0519072008

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on December 3, 2024. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.100. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Suzanne Thompson Wininger

Address:

1410 Main Street

Sumner, WA 98390

Dated: 11/20/2024 /s/ Suzanne Thompson Wininger,

WSBA #32870

Attorney for Personal Representative IDX-1005657

November 22, 2024