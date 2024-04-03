NO. 24-4-00604-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

LEE LABRASH,

Deceased.

The co-personal representatives named below has been appointed and have qualified as co-personal representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-personal representatives or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-personal representatives served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) Four(4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060 This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATED at Puyallup, Washington, this 29th day of March, 2024.

Address for Mailing or Service:

Daniel K. Walk

Nelson Allan Walk, PLLC

102 North Meridian PO Box 217

Puyallup, WA 98371

DATE OF FILING:

March 29, 2024

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 3, 2024

IDX-994048

April 3, 10, 17, 2024