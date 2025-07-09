NO. 24-4-00529-6

NOTICE OF VACANCY AND SUCCESSION

(RCW 11.40.150)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the:

ESTATE OF ANTHONY COTA,

Deceased,

Pursuant to RCW 11.40.150, please take notice that Jean C. Hallett has been removed as personal representative of the above-named estate. Regina Evans was appointed successor personal representative by order of the Pierce County Superior Court on May 6, 2025. The time between the removal and first publication of the vacancy and succession or, in the case of actual notice, the mailing of the notice of vacancy and succussion is added to the time within which a claim must be presented or a suit on a rejected claim must be filed. This does not extend the twenty-four month self-executing bar under RCW 11.40.051.

Date of Removal: May 6, 2025

Date of Publication of Vacancy and Succession: July 9, 2025

Date of First Publication of Notice to Creditors:

March 22, 2024

Successor Personal Representative:

Regina Evans

Address for mailing or service:

3713 19th Ave Ct SE

Puyallup WA 98372

DATED this 7th day of July, 2025.

/s/ Regina Evans, PR

PRO SE

IDX-1016330

July 9, 16, 2025