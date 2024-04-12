NO. 24-4-00482-6
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF
MURIEL L. DIONNE, Decedent.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before
the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented
within the later of:
(A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or
(B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice.
If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as
to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:
April 12, 2024.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
MANDIE L. DeFAZIO
ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
GERALD W. NEIL of Neil & Neil, P.S.
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:
5302 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, Washington 98408
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING AND
CAUSE NUMBER:
PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #24-4-00482-6
/s/ MANDIE L. DeFAZIO
Personal Representative
/s/ GERALD W. NEIL, WSBA# 5295
Attorney for Personal Representative
IDX-994449
April 12, 19, 26, 2024