NO. 24-4-00418-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

PHILIP EDWARD BUTLER, JR.

AKA SKIP BUTLER,

Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED April 16, 2024

Co-Personal Representative

of said Estate /s/ KRESSENT MARSTON

6507 83rd Avenue W

University Place, Washington 98467 DATED April 17, 2024 Co-Personal Representative of said Estate /s/ PHILIP E. BUTLER, III

3112 N. 27th Tacoma, Washington 98407

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ DAVID B. PETRICH, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

April 22, 2024

IDX-994966

April 22, 29, May 6, 2024