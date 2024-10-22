NO.24-4-00412-21

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF LEWIS

In Re the Estate of:

ALLEN LYNN CROOK,

Deceased.

The Administratrix, Cherree Dosser, has been appointed and has qualified as Administratrix of this Estate. Persons having claims against the Deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Administratrix, or the attorneys of record at the address stated below, and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court within four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice or within four (4) months after the date of the original filing of this Notice with the Clerk of the Court, whichever is later, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011, or section 4 of this act, or the claim will be forever barred. DATED this 17day of October, 2024.

JOSEPH P. ENBODY, WSBA #1796

Attorney for Estate

ENBODY & DUGAW

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 855, 107 S. Tower

Centralia, WA 98531

Phone: (360) 736-8269

STATE OF WASHINGTON )

: ss.

COUNTY OF L E W I S ) Brynn J. Kershaw, being first duly sworn on oath, deposes and states as follows:

That on the 17th day of October, 2024, I caused to be deposited with the United States Postal Service at Centralia, Washington, first class postage prepaid, one each copy of the attached NOTICE TO CREDITORS addressed to the Department of Social and Health Services, Office of Financial Recovery, Attention at their last known address as follows:

Estate Recovery Unit

P.O. Box 9501

Olympia, WA 98507-9501

DATED this 17 day of October, 2024.

FURTHER YOUR AFFIANT SAYETH NAUGHT.

BRYNN J. KERSHAW

SUBSCRIBED AND SWORN to before me this 17 day of October, 2024.

Notary Public in and for the

State of WA, residing in: Chehalis, WA

My commission expires:

09/25/2028

IDX-1004142

October 22, 29, November 5, 2024