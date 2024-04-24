No.24-4-00367-34

NON PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR THURSTON COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

SHAWN C. GILLESPIE,

Deceased.

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of this Notice with the Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as Notice Agent or of the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this Notice, a Cause Number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other Notice Agent, and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court at the address stated below. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) thirty (30) days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (b) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the Notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of first publication:

April 24, 2024

Publication: Tacoma Dailey Index

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on the 26th of June, Olympia, Washington, that the foregoing is true and correct.

Notice Agent

Printed Name:

Patrick Gillespie

Attorneys for Notice Agent:

Brent F. Dille, WSBA 25137

Dille Law, PLLC

Address for Mailing or Service: 2010 Caton Way SW, Ste. 101

Olympia, WA 98502

Phone: (360) 350-0270

Court of Probate Proceedings

and Cause Number:

Thurston County Clerk

Family Law, Probate and Juvenile Court

2801 32nd Avenue SW

Tumwater, WA 98512

IDX-994808

April 24, May 1, 8, 2024