NO. 24-4-00272-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: MELVILLE KEVIN NINNIS, Deceased.

The personal representative/administrator named below has been appointed as personal representative/administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative/administrator or the personal representative/administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative/administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in section 11 of this act and RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 8, 2024

Personal representative:

Alice Louise Ninnis

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Daniel L. Hannula Address for Mailing or Service:

Rush, Hannula, Harkins &

Kyler, PLLC

4701 So. 19th Street, Suite 300

Tacoma, WA 98405

/s/ Alice Louise Ninnis

RUSH, HANNULA, HARKINS & KYLER, PLLC

Attorneys for the Personal Representative

By: /s/ Daniel L. Hannula

WSBA # 7830

IDX-991323

February 8, 15, 22, 2024