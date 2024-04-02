No. 24-4-00076-6

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY The Estate of: MINERVA D. BURKS, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Administrator of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitation, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or his/her attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (i) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or four months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to the claim against both Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

/s/ Michele K. McNeill

Michele K. McNeill, WSBA#32052 Administrator

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause No: See Caption Above Date of First Publication: April 2, 2024

Address for Service and Mailing: Skyline Law Group PLLC 40 Lake Bellevue Dr, Ste 100 Bellevue WA 98005 IDX-993985

April 2, 9, 16, 2024