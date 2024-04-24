NO. 24-2-07327-8

SUMMONS

[60 DAYS]

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROY E. LOOMIS, Plaintiff,

vs. PAT DOLLY NAFTALY, and all other persons and/or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The defendants above named.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 24th day of April, 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to quiet title to certain real property located in Pierce County, Washington as more particularly described in the Complaint. DATED this 22nd day of April, 2024.

GREEN & WILMOT, PLLC

s/ Daniel G. Wilmot Daniel G. Wilmot, WSBA #33706

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1919 N. Pearl St., Ste. B-3

Tacoma, WA 98406 IDX-995138

April 24, May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2024