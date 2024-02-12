NO. 24-2-05621-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE JACKIE SPRAGUE, Administatrix of the ESTATE OF LARRY FRANCIS PIPER, SR., Deceased

Plaintiff,

Vs. JOSEPH C. DAVIS AND YVONNE DAVIS, husband and wife

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said JOSEPH C. DAVIS AND YVONNE DAVIS, husband and wife: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within sixty (60) days of after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit; within sixty (60) days after the 12TH day of February 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff JACKIE SPRAGUE, Administatrix of the ESTATE OF LARRY FRANCIS PIPER SR., DECEASED and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Adam Birnbaum Law Offices, PLLC at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, Judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said court. This action involves quietingtitle to certain real property in Pierce County, Washington from a Real Estate Contract of dated June 15th, 1990 and recorded under Pierce County Auditor NO. 9006190609. Plaintiff’s Attorneys. THE BIRNBAUM LAW OFFICES, PLLC

By: /s/ ADAM BIRNBAUM WSBA #23408 112 W. Meeker Puyallup, Wa 98371 Pierce County, Washington

(253) 864-6540 IDX-991255

February 12, 20, 26, March 4, 11, 18, 2024