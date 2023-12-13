No. 23-4-07141-4SEA
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
RCW 11.40.030
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY
In re the Estate of: LEROY WATSON, Deceased.
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication:
December 13, 2023. /s/Kimberly Watson Personal Representative
Attorney for the Personal Representative: Alexis C. Oles, WSBA No. 53059
North City Law, PC
Address for Mailing or Service:
17713 15th Avenue NE, Suite 101
Shoreline, WA 98155
Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court
Cause Number: 23-4-07141-4SEA
DATED: December 11, 2023
NORTH CITY LAW, PC
/s/ Alexis C. Oles
Alexis C. Oles, WSBA No. 53059
North City Law, PC
17713 Fifteenth Avenue NE, Suite 101
Shoreline, WA 98155
Telehone: 206-413-7288
Facsimile: 206-367-0120
Attorney for Pesonal Representative
IDX-988701
December 13, 20, 27, 2023