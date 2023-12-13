No. 23-4-07141-4SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In re the Estate of: LEROY WATSON, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the decedent must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication:

December 13, 2023. /s/Kimberly Watson Personal Representative

Attorney for the Personal Representative: Alexis C. Oles, WSBA No. 53059

North City Law, PC

Address for Mailing or Service:

17713 15th Avenue NE, Suite 101

Shoreline, WA 98155

Court of Probate Proceedings: King County Superior Court

Cause Number: 23-4-07141-4SEA

DATED: December 11, 2023

NORTH CITY LAW, PC

/s/ Alexis C. Oles

Alexis C. Oles, WSBA No. 53059

North City Law, PC

17713 Fifteenth Avenue NE, Suite 101

Shoreline, WA 98155

Telehone: 206-413-7288

Facsimile: 206-367-0120

Attorney for Pesonal Representative

IDX-988701

December 13, 20, 27, 2023