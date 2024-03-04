NO. 23-4-02632-5

NOTICE OF VACANCY

AND SUCCESSION

(RCW 11.40.150)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CARLTON A. ATKINSON, Deceased.

The successor personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the successor personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c) and RCW 11.40.150; or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice, plus an additional eighty (80) days pursuant to RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 4, 2024

Date of First Publication of Notice to Creditors: November 22, 2023 Successor Personal Representative: William V. Perdue III

Attorney for Personal

Representative: William C. Wambold

Address for Mailing or Service:

14705 Meridian E.

Puyallup, WA 98375

IDX-992442

March 4, 11, 2024