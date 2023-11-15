NO. 23-4-02609-1

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF

JAMES WILLIAM STROH and MARGARET ANN STROH, Decedents.

Tyson J. Stroh, the undersigned Notice Agent, has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedents. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Clerk of this Court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of: (1) any other person acting as Notice Agent; (2) the appointment of a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in the State of Washington, or (3) any other person planning on becoming a Notice Agent. According to the records of the Clerk of this Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the Decedents has not been issued to any other Notice Agent and a Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate has not been appointed. Any person having a claim against either Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the Notice Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(A) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or

(B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FILING THIS NOTICE WITH

THE CLERK OF THE COURT: November 8, 2023 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE: November 15, 2023

NOTICE AGENT: TYSON J. STROH

ATTORNEY FOR THE NOTICE AGENT:

DEBORAH J. JAMESON of NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE:

5302 PACIFIC AVENUE, TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98408

COURT OF PROCEEDING

AND CAUSE NUMBER: PIERCE COUNTY,

CAUSE #23-4-02609-1

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the Laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. /s/ TYSON J. STROH

/s/ DEBORAH J. JAMESON

WSBA #26261

Attorney for Notice Agent

IDX-987477

November 15, 22, 29, 2023