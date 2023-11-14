No. 21-4-02355-3 KNT

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION AND ORDER APPROVING: ADMINISTRATOR’S FINAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTING, EXONERATING BOND, PAYMENT OF FEES, COSTS, AND DISTRIBUTIONS, DISCHARGING ADMINISTRATOR, AND CLOSING PROBATE

(RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

Estate of:

LARRY COLEGATE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

(1) CYNTHIA WINTERS as Administrator of the above Estate, has filed with the clerk of the above Court the Final Administrator’s Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution of the Estate, requesting that the Court approve the Final Report, distribute the property of the Estate to the creditors of the Estate or persons entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator.

(2) The Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution will be heard in the Ex Parte department of the King County Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on December 12, 2023, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final report.

Date of Publication: November 14, 2023.

DATED this 2nd day of November, 2023.

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Ermin Ciric

Ermin Ciric, WSBA No. 52611

Attorneys for Administrator

612 S. 227TH ST.

DES MOINES, WA 98198

Phone: 206-212-0220

IDX-987420

August 2, 2023