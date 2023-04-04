No. 23-4-02501-3 KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-02501-3 KNT
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR COUNTY OF KING
ESTATE OF
DALE ELIZABETH LATHAM
Deceased.
The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.040.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and non-probate assets Date of first publication: April 4, 2023
Personal Representative: SARAH J. MIDDLETON and AMY N. UECKER
Attorney for the Personal Representative:
Julie Martiniello
DIMENSION LAW GROUP, PLLC 631 Strander Blvd, Suite G
Tukwila, WA 98188
Telephone: (206) 973-3500
Address for Mailing or Service:
Julie Martiniello
DIMENSION LAW GROUP, PLLC 631 Strander Blvd, Suite G Tukwila, WA 98188
Telephone: (206) 973-3500
Court of probate proceedings and cause number:
KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT
401 Fourth Avenue North
Kent, WA 98032
Cause No.: 23-4-02501-3 KNT
IDX974472
April 4, 11, 18, 2023