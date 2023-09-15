No. 23-4-02187-1

SUMMONS

(UNDER RCW 11.96A TO QUITE TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY OF IRREVOCABLE TRUST IN AND TO THE ESTATE OF JANET MEYER)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re THE MEYER IRREVOCABLE TRUST

THOMAS R. McKEE, personal representative, Estate of Janet Meyer, Petitioner, and SHERRY ARMSTRONG, ALLEN HOLT, ANDREW YOUNG, BECKY LAYMAN, BETTY REDMON, CHANDRA ARMSTRONG, CHERYL ANDERSON, CRAIG HAYS, CURTIS W. HALL, DAVID ARMSTRONG, DEBORAH MARIN, ELWYN ARMSTRONG, ERIKA PARADA, HOBERT ARMSTRONG, JAMES ARMSTRONG, JEFF HAYS, JEFFREY ANDREWS, JERRY ARMSTRONG, JESSICA PETERSON, JOHN E. ARMSTRONG, JOHN MEYER, JUDY McMAHAN, LENOARD ARMSTRONG, MARIE DE YULIIS, MARILU ELSBERRY, MARY GALL, MATTHEW STRONG, MICHELLE NORRIS, MURRAY ARMSTRONG, PATRICIA ARMSTRONG, PAUL MEYER, RAMONA TAYLOR, ROCKY ARMSTRONG, RODNEY ARMSTRONG, SAYDI ARMSTRONG, STEPHEN HAYS, TODD ANDREWS, WAYNE MEYER, WILLIAM STRONG, AMY DAILY Unknown heirs III through L, beneficiaries of the Estate of Janet Meyer, et al., Respondents. TO THE RESPONDENTS OR OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: A petition has been filed in the superior court of Washington for Pierce County. Petitioner’s claim is stated in the Petition, a copy of which is either served upon you with this summons, or is available in the court file under the above cause number, or can be obtained from the below signing counsel.

In order to defend against or to object to this petition, you must answer the petition by stating your defense or objections in writing, and by serving your answer upon the person signing this summons not later than five days before the date of hearing on the petition, said hearing date being October 6th, 2023. Your failure to answer within the time limit might result in a default judgment being entered against you without further notice. A default judgment grants the petitioner all that the petitioner seeks under the petition because you have not filed an answer.

If you wish to seek the advice of a lawyer, you should do so promptly so that your written answer, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued under RCW 11.96A.100(3).

DATED this 8th day of September, 2023.

TUELL & YOUNG,

Attorneys for Petitioner

By /s/ Todd J. Tuell Todd J. Tuell, #19176

1457 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405

Telephone: (253) 759-0070

IDX-984184

September 15, 2023