NO. 23-4-02060-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-02060-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

SHIRLEY ANN ESTABROOK, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. /s/ Daniel O. Estabrook

DANIEL O. ESTABROOK

Personal Representative

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

September 14, 2023

Attorneys for Personal Representative

GORDON THOMAS HONEYWELL

LLP

Address for Mailing or Service:

1201 Pacific Ave., Ste. 2100

Post Office Box 1157 Tacoma, WA 98401-1157

(253) 620-6500

PIERCE County Superior Cause No. 23-4-02060-2

By: /s/ Jeffrey G. Nielsen

Jeffrey G. Nielsen

WSBA No. 46526 jnielsen@gth-law.com

IDX-984035

September 14, 21, 28, 2023