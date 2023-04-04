No. 23-4-02160-3 KNT-Notice to Creditors

No. 23-4-02160-3 KNT

Probate Notice to Creditors

(RCW 11.40.030)

Superior Court of Washington

County of King

In re the Estate of Christie Lee Coffey, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The above Court has appointed Erin Coffey as Personal Representative of Decedent’s estate.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

* Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and

* In the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070:

* By filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

* By serving upon or mailing by first class mail to me at the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim.

The Creditor’s Claim must be presented by the later to occur of:

* Thirty (30) days after I served or mailed this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.40.020(3), or

* Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication of this Notice: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Dated: March 24, 2023

/s/ Jennifer A. Gellner

Jennifer A. Gellner

Gellner Law Attorney for Personal Representative

WSBA #30701

Address for Mailing of Service:

Jennifer A. Gellner

Gellner Law 8407 S. 259th Street, Suite 203

Kent, WA 98030-7536

IDX-973968

April 4, 11, 18, 2023