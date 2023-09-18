No. 23-4-02132-3

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

MARY E. WELLS, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Administrator of the estate of the above named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Administrator or on the attorneys of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of a copy of this notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: September 15, 2023

Date of first publication:

September 18, 2023

/s/ Charles David Wells Charles David Wells, Administrator

c/o The Terry Law Firm

15306 Main St E, Suite B

Sumner, WA 98390

IDX-984257

September 18, 25, October 2, 2023