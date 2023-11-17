No. 23-4-01577-3

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of JANET E. MEYER, Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated November 14, 2023, the following legally described real properties situated in Pierce County, Washington:

420 E. 93rd St., Tacoma, WA 98404:

LOTS 1 TO 4 INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 51 STERLING ADDITION, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 9 OF PLATS AT PAGE 70.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 7915000860

418 E. 93rd St., Tacoma, WA 98404:

LOTS 1 TO 4 INCLUSIVE, BLOCK 50 STERLING ADDITION, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 9 OF PLATS AT PAGE 70.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 7915000850

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the properties for $355,000.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than November 28, 2023, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 28, 2023. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 14th day of November, 2023.

/s/ Thomas McKee Thomas R. McKee, Personal Representative

Tuell & Young, P.S.

Attorneys for Estate

1457 S. Union Ave.

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-759-0070

IDX-987654

November 17, 2023