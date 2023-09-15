No. 23-4-01577-3

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of JANET E. MEYER, Deceased. 1. The Personal Representative/Administrator, Thomas R. McKee, has petitioned the Superior Court of Pierce County, State of Washington, for an Order to Allow Expenditure of Funds to Clean Out and Prepare Home For Sale, and will be held on the 6th day of October, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

2. The Petition For Order to Allow Expenditure of Funds to Clean Out and Prepare Home For Sale has been filed with the Court; and

3. A person entitled to notice has the right to appear at the time of the hearing on the Petition For Order to Allow Expenditure of Funds to Clean Out and Prepare Home For Sale and to object to the granting of the entry of such an Order.

DATED this 8th day of September, 2023.

TUELL & YOUNG,

Attorneys for Petitioner

By /s/ Todd J. Tuell Todd J. Tuell, #19176

1457 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405

Telephone: (253) 759-0070

IDX-984183

September 15, 2023