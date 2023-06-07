No. 23-4-01228-6

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re:

Isaias Kundert

Minor

Christina Kundert Keith Kundert

Petitioners

Rosalee Kundert

Jonah Hobart

John Doe Respondents

Summons Served by Publication

To: John Doe.

I have started a court case by filing a petition. The name of the Petition is Minor Guardianship Petition.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this Summons is published: June 7, 2023. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form:

You can get the Response form and other forms you may need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties listed in the Notice Attachment. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402 5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

Dated: June 5, 2023, /s/Amy M. Carei, WSBA No. 48001

Attorney for Petitioners

File original of your response with the clerk of the court at: Pierce County Superior Court

County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Rm 110 Tacoma, WA, 98402

Serve a copy of your response on:

Petitioner’s Lawyer

McKinley Irvin PLLC

1201 Pacific Ave Ste: 2000

Tacoma, Washington 98402

IDX-978322

June 7, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 2023