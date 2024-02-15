NO. 23-4-01156-5

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In Re The Estate of:

ARTHUR JOSEPH MORRILL, Deceased. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

The persons named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: February 15, 2023. Deadline for Notification to Estate: June 14, 2024. Co-Personal Representative Sarah Noble 28616 21st Avenue South Federal Way, WA 98003

Co-Personal Representative Judith Provost 619 Williams Road Colchester, VT 05446 STRONG INTERNATIONAL LAW GROUP Attorneys for Personal Representatives Keith D. Armstrong WSBA # 23795 Address for Mailing or Service: Keith Armstrong Strong International Law Group 841 174th Street South Spanaway, WA 98387 (253) 221-0285; (253) 539-2810 fax Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Pierce County Superior Court Case No. 23-4-01156-5 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Suite 110 Tacoma, WA 98402

