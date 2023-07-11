No. 23-4-01147-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

KHAMPHA MCKETA, Deceased.

The undersigned has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of the estate of the above named deceased. Each person having a claim against the deceased must serve the claim on the undersigned Personal Representative or on the attorneys of record at the address stated below and must file an executed copy of the claim with the clerk of the court within four months after the date of first publication of this notice or within four months after the date of filing of a copy of this notice with the clerk of the court, whichever is later, or the claim will be barred, except under those provisions included in RCW 11.40.011.

Date of filing copy of notice to creditors: July 10, 2023

Date of first publication: July 11, 2023

/s/ Donald McKeta Donald McKeta, Personal Representative

c/o The Terry Law Firm

15306 Main St E, Suite B

Sumner, WA 98390

IDX-980319

July 11, 18, 25, 2023