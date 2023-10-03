NO. 23-4-01001-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

LORIE JOAN ERICKSON, DECEASED

THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 3, 2023

HAROLD ALBERT ERICKSON,

Personal Representative

By: AMANDA E. GROSSMAN,

WSBA #40278

Attorney for Personal Representative

ADDRESS FOR MAILING AND SERVICE:

18925 Front Street NE

PO Box 851

Poulsbo, WA 98370

IDX-985120

October 3, 10, 17, 2023