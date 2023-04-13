No. 23-4-00876-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00876-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

SHARON A. ORLANDO, Deceased.

The Personal Representatives named below have been appointed and have qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representatives or the Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s date of death was March 20, 2023.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: April 12, 2023

Date of First Publication: April 13, 2023

Personal Representatives:

Robert G. Orlando and Thomas T. Johnson

Attorney for Personal Representatives:

STEPHEN W. FISHER

Address for Mailing or Service

6314 19TH STREET WEST, STE 8

FIRCREST WA 98466

STEPHEN W. FISHER, PLLP

Attorney for Estate

6314 19th Street W., Suite 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

Telephone: 253-565-3900

Fax: 253-565-3988 By: Robert G. Orlando

Personal Representative

c/o 6314 19th Street W., Suite 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

By: Thomas T. Johnson

Personal Representative

c/o 6314 19th Street W., Suite 8

Fircrest, WA 98466

IDX-975009

April 13, 20, 27, 2023