No. 23-4-00816-5

Summons

(SM) Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In the Guardianship of:

ROYCE LEE CALVIN Respondent/s (minors/children)

Summons

To: The parents, child, and person with court-ordered custody:

1. The Petitioner has started a case asking for guardianship of the above-named children under RCW 11.130.185. If the Minor Guardianship Petition is approved, the rights of the parents or legal custodians could be substantially restricted. 2. You must respond to this summons and petition by serving a copy of your written response on the person signing this summons, any other party, and by filing the original response with the clerk of the court. If you do not serve your written response within 20 days after the date this summons was served on you (or 60 days if you are served outside of the state of Washington), exclusive of the day of service, the court may enter an order of default against you and the court may, without further notice to you, enter an order and approve or provide for the relief requested in the petition. If the petition has not been filed, you may demand that the petitioner file this lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this summons. Within 14 days after you serve the demand, the petitioner must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this summons and petition will be void. 3. If you wish to seek the advice of a lawyer in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time. 4. This summons is issued pursuant to rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Important! Read the Notice of Hearing for information about your rights and how to respond.

Dated: E. ALLEN WALKER,

WSB#19621

Attorney for Petitioner

File original of your response with the clerk of the court at:

Pierce County Superior Court 930 Tacoma Ave. S.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Serve a copy of your response on:

E. Allen Walker, Attorney at Law

PO Box 731397

Puyallup, WA 98373

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, November 7, 2023